April 24, 2023 03:43 pm | Updated 03:43 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin extended his birthday greetings to legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, who turned 50 on Monday.

In a social media post, Mr. Stalin said: “Wishing a happy 50th birthday to the Master Blaster @sachin_rt. May you have happiness, peace, good health and keep inspiring millions of Indians to excel in their respective fields.”