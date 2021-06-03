T.N. special police personnel render assistance to the needy in pandemic

Tamil Nadu Special Police personnel are voluntarily providing services to the citizens in their spare time in the State's fight against the pandemic.

Recently, Tamil Nadu Armed Police (TSP) launched a website, www.letsfightcorona.com through which virtual volunteers, charitable organisations and NGOs who wish to render services to the public, and their family members are being enrolled.

The TSP personnel, through this website, are facilitating and directing aid to the needy. The website has been developed by a software firm free of cost as a help during this pandemic. K. Jayanth Murali, Additional Director General of Police, Armed Police, said, "Our personnel are also conducting several awareness camps, distributing food to homeless and orphanages in different parts of the State."

People requiring services like tele-counselling, ambulance services, oxygen concentrators, food parcels / medicines, senior citizens requiring grocery runs, masks, sanitizers, etc., are submitting their requests through the website and a team of police personnel are working round-the-clock to make available such services on their own or through charitable organisations, volunteers or willing sponsors, he said.

From all the Battalion Headquarters -- Avadi, Madurai, Coimbatore, Tiruchi, Salem, Thirunelveli, Manimutharu, Vellore, the Tamil Nadu Special Police personnel are distributing food packets to the needy on a daily basis and so far, 11,000 food packets have been distributed to the old aged, orphanages.

Around Rs. 2.5 lakh worth grocery items were also procured and distributed to 'All the children's trust at Vyasarpadi, Chennai; Leprosy Home at Avadi and to various old age homes including sanitary workers.

Apart from this, awareness campaigns in Chennai and all other Battalion headquarters with police band by singing corona awareness songs stressing the importance of wearing face masks, adhering to physical distancing and hand washing on regular basis are being done. So far, 100 such programmes in State have been conducted so as to break the chain link of corona infection, he said.