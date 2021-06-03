TN special police personnel render assistance to the needy during pandemic

CHENNAI

03 June 2021 13:47 IST

Special police personnel, in their spare time, are distributing food, arranging for ambulance services and conducting awareness campaigns about COVID-19, throughout the State

The Tamil Nadu Special Police personnel are voluntarily providing services to citizens in their spare time, in the State’s fight against the pandemic.

Recently, the Tamil Nadu Armed Police (TSP) launched a website, www.letsfightcorona.com through which virtual volunteers, charitable organisations and NGOs who wish to render services to the public are being enrolled.

The TSP personnel, through this website, are facilitating and directing aid to the needy. The website has been developed by a software firm, free, as a gesture of help during the pandemic. K. Jayanth Murali, Additional Director General of Police, Armed Police, said, “Our personnel are also conducting several awareness camps, distributing food to the homeless and orphanages in different parts of the State.”

People requiring services like tele-counselling, ambulance services, oxygen concentrators, food parcels / medicines, senior citizens requiring grocery runs, masks, sanitizers etc. are submitting their requests through the website and a team of police personnel are working round the clock to make available such services on their own, or through charitable organisations, volunteers or willing sponsors, he said.

From all the Battalion Headquarters -- Avadi, Madurai, Coimbatore, Tiruchi, Salem, Tirunelveli, Manimutharu and Vellore, the Tamil Nadu Special Police personnel are distributing food packets to the needy on a daily basis and so far, 11,000 food packets have been distributed to the senior citizens and orphanages.

Around ₹2.5 lakh worth of grocery items were also procured and distributed to the All the children Trust at Vyasarpadi, Chennai; the Leprosy Home at Avadi and to various old age homes as well as to sanitary workers.

Apart from this, awareness campaigns in Chennai and all other Battalion headquarters with the police band by singing songs creating awareness about COVID-19 and stressing the importance of wearing face masks, adhering to physical distancing and hand washing on a regular basis, are being done. So far, 100 such programmes in State have been conducted so as to break the chain link of COVID-19 infections, he said.