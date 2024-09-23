T.N. Speaker presses for reforms which make Union govt. respect Bills, resolutions adopted in Assemblies

Tamil Nadu Speaker M. Appavu on Monday advocated for a system in which the Governors should follow the President in granting assent to the Bills, adopted by the Legislature, as soon as possible. He also called for reforms to make the Union government respect the Bills and resolutions passed by the Assemblies.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking at the 10th CPA Region Conference in New Delhi, Mr. Appavu referred to the instances of some Bills adopted by the Assembly having been stalled by the Governor’s Office for years without any reason. He contended that insulting the Assembly means insulting the people who elected the members of that Assembly. A copy of his speech was circulated to the media.

Referring to the President giving his/her assent to Bills adopted in the Lok Sabha or the Rajya Sabha within a couple of hours and noting that the Governors of some States did not give assent even to Bills adopted unanimously by the Assembly, the Speaker said, “In this regard, a system should be created for the Governors to follow the President in giving assent to the Bills, as soon as possible, thereby upholding the constitutional provisions.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Speaker said: “Only then could the confusion caused by the intervention of Governors in States ruled by the Opposition parties be avoided.” Referring to the Bills on the NEET adopted by the Tamil Nadu Assembly multiple times, he said: “The Governor, who was bound by the constitutional provisions to give his assent to the Bills, took a shortcut and sent them to the President’s Office. The President has withheld his assent for many Bills, without assigning any reason.”

Mr. Appavu said it might be pertinent to state that these amendment Bills required only the assent of the Governor as the Principal Acts are the State Acts which were assented to by the Governor. “As a result, the people of Tamil Nadu have been greatly affected and deprived of their wishes as no remedial action can be taken owing to reasons not being given”.

He reiterated his stand that a deadline should be set for the Governor to give his assent to the Bills passed by the Assembly. “The tendency of Governors to act against the opinions of the people’s representatives by assuming that they have powers — which they do not have — should be put to an end. It is very painful that the Governors are going back 100 years, when the entire nation is striving hard and moving ahead to create a modern India.”

Referring to the subjects on the Concurrent List, Mr. Appavu said the Union government passed laws “ignoring the sentiments of the people of the States” on issues that are on the Concurrent List such as education and medicine. “The Union government should interfere only to a limited extent in matters on the Concurrent List.”

“Also, reforms should be brought in so that the Union government respects the bills and resolutions, passed by the Assemblies, which reflect the wishes of the people of the respective States,” Mr. Appavu said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.