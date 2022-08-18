T.N. Speaker, MP to attend Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference

It will be held in Canada between August 22 and 26

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin congratulating Speaker M. Appavu on being selected to attend the Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference in Halifax, Canada. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

ADVERTISEMENT Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Speaker M. Appavu and DMK Rajya Sabha MP Kanimozhi NVN Somu are set to visit Canada to attend the 65 th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference. Mr. Appavu and Ms. Kanimozhi met Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and sought his wishes. Assembly Secretary K. Srinivasan would also accompany the Speaker to the conference scheduled to be held between August 22 and 26 in Halifax, Canada. They are expected to return to Chennai on September 1, an official release said.

