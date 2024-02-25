GIFT a SubscriptionGift
T.N. Speaker Appavu accepts Vijayadharani’s resignation

Ms. Vijayadharani had tendered her resignation online by duly filling up the Form 21 F under Tamil Nadu Assembly Rules.

February 25, 2024 04:41 pm | Updated 04:50 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau
Vijayadharani

Vijayadharani | Photo Credit: PTI

Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker M. Appavu has announced that the resignation of Vilavancode MLA S. Vijayadharani has been accepted.

Speaking to reporters in Tirunelveli on Sunday, February 25, 2024 Mr .Appavu said Ms. Vijayadharani announced through the media that she had joined the BJP. Subsequently, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president and MLA Selvaperunthagai had sent e-mails requesting the Speaker and the Assembly Principal Secretary to disqualify Ms. Vijayadharani immediately under the Tenth Schedule of Indian Constitution since she, after being elected to the Assembly from Vilavancode constituency as Congress candidate, had joined the BJP.

Moreover, Ms. Vijayadharani had also tendered her resignation online by duly filling up the Form 21 F under Tamil Nadu Assembly Rules.

“She also called me over the phone this morning to confirm that she had indeed sent the resignation e-mail to me and informed that she had joined the BJP. I had told her that I would take appropriate decision on her resignation after carefully examining the letter. Since Ms. Vijayadharani had properly submitted her resignation, it has been accepted,” Mr. Appavu said.

