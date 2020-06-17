T.N. sources drug for differently-abled persons from abroad

CHENNAI

17 June 2020

Vigabatrin 500mg used for control of infantile seizures/epilepsy was in short supply

Various agencies of the State and Central governments have collaborated to source Vigabatrin, an essential drug from foreign countries, for the benefit of persons with disabilities, during the COVID-19 lockdown in the country.

Vigabatrin 500mg tablet, used regularly for control of infantile seizures/epilepsy, and its short supply was flagged through newspaper reports and also by parents of persons with disabilities.

Tamil Nadu government wrote to the Centre and Indian embassies in different countries to source this drug, an official release stated.

“While the Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation was able to source the medicine from Hong Kong and Dubai, the department for welfare of the differently-abled persons with the help of Air India Express made arrangements for the timely delivery of the first batch of these essential rare drugs,” it said.

The Department of Welfare of the Differently Abled has procured 3,400 tablets worth ₹8 lakh. Regional Passport Officer in Chennai P.K. Ashok Babu handed over the first batch of the medicine to Minister for Social Welfare V. Saroja.

"These drugs will be distributed to the disabled persons with epilepsy who need this drug, based on medical prescription," it added.