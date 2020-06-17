T.N. sources drug for differently-abled persons from abroad

Various agencies of the State and Central governments have collaborated to source Vigabatrin, an essential drug from foreign countries, for the benefit of persons with disabilities, during the COVID-19 lockdown in the country.
Vigabatrin 500mg tablet, used regularly for control of infantile seizures/epilepsy, and its short supply was flagged through newspaper reports and also by parents of persons with disabilities.
Tamil Nadu government wrote to the Centre and Indian embassies in different countries to source this drug, an official release stated.
“While the Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation was able to source the medicine from Hong Kong and Dubai, the department for welfare of the differently-abled persons with the help of Air India Express made arrangements for the timely delivery of the first batch of these essential rare drugs,” it said.
The Department of Welfare of the Differently Abled has procured 3,400 tablets worth ₹8 lakh. Regional Passport Officer in Chennai P.K. Ashok Babu handed over the first batch of the medicine to Minister for Social Welfare V. Saroja.
"These drugs will be distributed to the disabled persons with epilepsy who need this drug, based on medical prescription," it added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath