Tamil Nadu

T.N. Small & Tiny Industries Association representatives meet Stalin

Representatives from Tamil Nadu Small & Tiny Industries Association (TANSTIA) met Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday at the Secretariat.

The association president K. Mariappan, general secretary Nithiyananthan, treasurer S. Ashok and other representatives were present.

MSME Minister T.M. Anbarasan ,  Electricity Minister V. Senthilbalaji, Chief Secretary Irai Anbu, Tangedco Chairman and Managing Director Rajesh B. Lakhoni, Principal Secretary, MSME Department, Arun Roy, were present at the meeting.

While an official note did not elaborate on the details of the meeting, a release from TANSTIA said it had requested for a revision in electricity tariff hike for various categories of the MSME industry.

The Chief Minister had assured that he would consult with the Finance Department and take a call, it said.


