ADVERTISEMENT

T.N. signs MoU with Omron for setting up medical devices unit

May 31, 2023 12:06 am | Updated 12:08 am IST - CHENNAI

The State government is attaching importance to quality medical services and Omron’s investment will play a major role in improving the State’s medical infrastructure: Stalin 

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin says Omron’s proposal to invest in Tamil Nadu shows its trust and confidence in the State as an investment destination. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Guidance Tamil Nadu, the State government’s investment promotion agency, on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding with Omron Healthcare, the Japanese medical equipment maker, for establishing a manufacturing unit in the State at an investment of ₹128 crore. The MoU was signed in the presence of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in Tokyo.

Omron is making low-frequency pain therapy equipment and body composition monitors. Mr. Stalin said Omron’s proposal to invest in Tamil Nadu showed its trust and confidence in the State as an investment destination.

According to an official release, Mr. Stalin pointed out that the Tamil Nadu government attached importance to quality medical services and Omron’s investment would play a major role in improving the State’s medical infrastructure.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Industries Minister T.R.B. Rajaa and senior officials were also present at the event.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Stalin visited the NEC Future Creation Hub in Tokyo.

He was informed of the use of technology to solve social issues.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US