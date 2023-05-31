HamberMenu
T.N. signs MoU with Omron for setting up medical devices unit

The State government is attaching importance to quality medical services and Omron’s investment will play a major role in improving the State’s medical infrastructure: Stalin 

May 31, 2023 12:06 am | Updated 12:08 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister M.K. Stalin says Omron’s proposal to invest in Tamil Nadu shows its trust and confidence in the State as an investment destination.

| Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Guidance Tamil Nadu, the State government’s investment promotion agency, on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding with Omron Healthcare, the Japanese medical equipment maker, for establishing a manufacturing unit in the State at an investment of ₹128 crore. The MoU was signed in the presence of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in Tokyo.

Omron is making low-frequency pain therapy equipment and body composition monitors. Mr. Stalin said Omron’s proposal to invest in Tamil Nadu showed its trust and confidence in the State as an investment destination.

According to an official release, Mr. Stalin pointed out that the Tamil Nadu government attached importance to quality medical services and Omron’s investment would play a major role in improving the State’s medical infrastructure.

Industries Minister T.R.B. Rajaa and senior officials were also present at the event.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Stalin visited the NEC Future Creation Hub in Tokyo.

He was informed of the use of technology to solve social issues.

