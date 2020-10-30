T.N. signed 120 new MoUs in 21 months, says Palaniswami

Edappadi K. Palaniswami

CHENNAI

30 October 2020 02:11 IST

CM gives updated scorecard on the two editions of GIM

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Thursday said the State government has signed 120 new MoUs in the last 21 months. He also gave the updated scorecard on the two editions of the Global Investors Meet (GIM) that was held in Tamil Nadu.

“Of the 98 MoUs signed during the first edition of the GIM [in 2015], 72 are in various stages of implementation,” he said while delivering his address virtually at the inauguration of India’s first ‘Global Yaadhum Oorae Conclave’, organised by the Southern India Chamber of Commerce (SICCI) in association with Guidance Tamil Nadu.

Mr. Palaniswami said 304 MoUs were inked during the second edition of the GIM held in 2019.

“Of this, 81 MoUs have commenced production and 191 projects are in various stages,” Mr. Palaniswami added.

The Chief Minister welcomed the global Tamil fraternity to invest in the State and spoke about the incentives that the State could dole out.

‘Common goal’

Speaking about the three-day conclave, Ar. Rm. Arun, President, SICCI, said, “Our common goal is to create a dedicated online platform for the Tamil fraternity from across nations and facilitate detailed virtual discussions on how industry leaders from across sectors could collaborate with Tamil Nadu to further develop new business models”.

“The ‘Global Yaadhum Oorae Conclave’ is a platform for the global Tamil fraternity and it fulfils a long felt need. It will enable successful and budding Tamil entrepreneurs to share and contribute to Tamil Nadu and allow them to network with industry leaders to generate business opportunities. It will also promote Tamil culture and traditions that are so integral to our lives,” Neeraj Mittal, Managing Director and CEO, Guidance, said.

The event aims at promoting business investments from abroad by strengthening social and cultural bonds with non-resident Tamils.

It also seeks to create an online platform to bring together industry leaders to discuss the challenges and opportunities to help attract more investments through virtual channels.