T.N. should help Samsung employees to form union: CPI(M)

CPI (M) State secretary K. Balakrishnan on Thursday said that Chief Minister M.K. Stalin should initiate steps to establish an employees’ union in the Samsung India Electronics plant in Sriperumbudur as it will help employees to get their labour rights within a legal framework.

Addressing media persons on the sidelines of ninth State conference of the Tamil Nadu Retired Tangedco employees’ association here, Mr. Balakrishnan said that foreign direct investments (FDI) brought through multi-national companies (MNCs) to the State should be welcomed as it would help to generate jobs for educated youth.

At the same time, he said that such MNCs should also ensure that labour rights of their employees, including formation of unions and pay hike, were also implemented according to the existing laws. “We request that the State government should ensure that employees of the MNC, who are on strike, get their labour rights within the legal framework. We are against companies that do not want employees unions within their establishments,” he said.

Mr. Balakrishnan’s views come in the wake of a strike by more than 1,000 workers at the Samsung plant in Sriperumbudur over their demands for recognition of the employees’ union and higher pay.

Welcoming the Supreme Court’s granting bail to former Minister Senthil Balaji, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in June 2023 in a money laundering case linked to the cash-for-jobs scam, the CPI (M) Secretary said that like Mr. Balaji, who is Karur MLA, many Indian politicians, including Chief Ministers and Ministers, were jailed by the ruling BJP through Central investigation agencies like CBI and ED.

Every time, the Supreme Court has to intervene to release of the opposition leaders, who were jailed by these agencies. “Before the court could pronounce its judgement, the ruling national saffron party has punished Mr. Balaji by lodging him in jail for over 470 days. Such an attitude goes against rule of law and democracy. We are condemning it,” he said.

On dragging VCK into the issue of coalition partners sharing power with the government, Mr. Balakrishnan blamed the BJP is trying to create confusion within the INDIA bloc partners by keeping the issue alive. “Time has not ripened for such an arrangement (sharing power with the ruling government). Instead, we believe in having a common minimum programme by the coalition partners to implement various welfare measures for the voters,” he said.