T.N. shines in Class 10 CBSE board exams

Chennai

16 July 2020 00:09 IST

State records pass percentage of 99.61, which is the highest in the country

Tamil Nadu recorded a pass percentage of 99.61, the highest in the country, in the Class 10 CBSE board exam results announced on Wednesday.

A majority of the students had completed their board examinations in the five main subjects — English, language, science, social science and mathematics — before the lockdown began in Tamil Nadu. A total of 62,260 candidates appeared for the exams and only 241 students did not clear them. The CBSE has also announced that they have replaced the term 'Fail' with 'Essential repeat' which would be reflected in the documents given to the students and the results hosted online on their website.

This was the first year that the students were given an option to choose between basic maths and standard maths for their final paper. A majority however, preferred to take up the standard maths exam.

“All our students opted for standard maths and they have performed exceptionally well. We have several centums in the subject as well,” said Minoo Aggarwal, Principal, DAV Public School, Velachery.

Meanwhile, a few schools said that there had been a dip in the performance of students in science.

A mix of conceptual learning and thorough revisions spelt success for students who scored well in the exams. “I went through the NCERT textbooks thoroughly and ensured that I was clear about all the concepts,” said P. Harini, a student of P.S.B.B. Senior Secondary School, K.K. Nagar who scored a total of 499 marks.

More MCQs

In the coming year, the students are expected to have a lot more MCQs (Multiple Choice Questions) in their board exam papers. Aditya Gokul, a student of Vel's Vidyashram, who secured 493 marks said that students should keep this in mind and ensure that they go through their textbook thoroughly from the start of the year.

While the girls recorded a pass percentage of 99.85, boys recorded 99.42% pass.