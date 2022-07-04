T.N. sends soil samples for project relating to new Parliament building

Brief synopses of the samples have also been sent to New Delhi. | Photo Credit: R.V. MOORTHY

July 04, 2022 20:11 IST

They pertain to the 5 ecological regions mentioned in ancient Tamil Sangam literature

The rich cultural history of the Tamils will be featured in a project relating to the new Parliament being constructed by the Union government in New Delhi.

Soil samples from five ecological regions mentioned in ancient Tamil Sangam literature — Kurinji, Mullai, Marutham, Neithal and Paalai — have been collected and sent to the capital recently.

On a request from Delhi, multiple State government departments coordinated to collect the soil samples and sent them to the capital late last month, multiple sources confirmed. Brief synopses of the samples, such as the place of origin, its geological features and historical importance, have also been sent, a senior official told The Hindu.

The soil samples for Kurinji Tinai (mountains and slope) were collected from the Nilgiris, Kodaikanal and Palani Hills in Dindigul district, Kolli hills in Namakkal district, Yercaud in Salem district, Courtrallam in Tenkasi district and Jawadhu Hills in Tiruvannamalai district.

Soil samples from the foothills of the Eastern and Western Ghats in Coimbatore, Salem, Tirunelveli, Krishnagiri, Theni and Kanniyakumari districts have been collected for Mullai Tinai (forests and grasslands). Samples from Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Coimbatore, Tiruchi, Salem, Tirunelveli and Krishnagiri were collected for Marudham Tinai (plains, valleys and agricultural lands).

The soil samples for Neithal Tinai (coastal or seashore) were collected from Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Thoothukudi and Kanniyakumari districts and those for Paalai Tinai (parched wasteland or desert) were collected from Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Sivaganga and Virudhunagar districts. Some of the samples collected were also from some historical sites.

It may be recalled that Tamil Nadu’s first Agriculture Budget presented for 2021-22 also announced that a museum for agriculture would be established in Chennai to showcase its glory to the younger generation, which would also depict the traditional land classification modes.