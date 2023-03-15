HamberMenu
T.N. sees another all-time high power demand of 17,705 MW

The high power demand was seen on Tuesday March 14, surpassing the previous all-time high seen on March 10; it was met without any interruptions, State Electricity Minister V. Senthil Balaji has said; the power demand is expected to peak at 18,500 MW next month

March 15, 2023 10:24 am | Updated 10:24 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
As on March 13, Tamil Nadu’s power consumption is 363.065 million units. File photograph used for representational purposes only

As on March 13, Tamil Nadu’s power consumption is 363.065 million units. File photograph used for representational purposes only | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B

Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister V. Senthil Balaji on Wednesday said the State saw an all-time high power demand of 17,705 MW on March 14, surpassing the previous high of 17,647 MW on March 10.

The demand was met without any interruptions, he said in a Twitter post. The State expects the power demand to touch a peak of 18,500 MW next month, in April as the temperature may rise with summer approaching.

On March 4, the State saw a high power demand of 17,584 MW, surpassing the previous high of 17,563 MW in April 2022.

Last week, Mr. Senthil Balaji had said that measures are in place to meet the increasing power demand.

As on March 13, Tamil Nadu’s power consumption is 363.065 million units, according to data available on State Load Despatch Centre’s website. The all-time high consumption stands at 388.078 million units, seen on April 29, 2022.

