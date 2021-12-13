T.N. sees 674 COVID infections, 13 deaths

Chennai and Coimbatore continue to be the only two districts to report more than 100 cases

Tamil Nadu recorded 674 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking the total number of cases reported to date to 27,35,389. The State also recorded 13 deaths, which took the overall toll to 36,612.

A total of 708 persons recovered from the infection on Sunday. With the total number of persons recovered at 26,91,054, the number of active cases in the State stood at 7,723 on Sunday.

Chennai and Coimbatore continued to be the only two districts to report more than 100 cases. Chennai reported 116 cases and Coimbatore 102 on Sunday. Erode reported the third highest of 51 cases.

Zero cases

Tenkasi and Ramanathapuram districts did not report any new cases. Among the remaining 33 districts, 20 districts reported less than ten cases each. While 16 districts reported a marginal increase in the number of new infections compared to Saturday, the remaining 22 districts reported marginally fewer or same number of cases.

Deaths were reported in nine districts. Namakkal, Salem, Thanjavur and Tiruchi reported two deaths each while Chennai, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Tiruvallur and Cuddalore reported one death each.

All the 13 people reported dead had comorbidities, according to the medical bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare department. While three were aged below 60, the remaining 10 were aged 60 years or above.

The youngest among the deceased was a 40-year-old man from Tiruvallur, who had coronary artery disease, chronic kidney disease, diabetes and hypertension. He was admitted to Kilpauk Medical College Hospital last Monday after testing positive for COVID-19. He died four days later on Friday.

The State tested a total of 1,00,929 persons on Sunday. The test positivity rate was at 0.67%.