February 06, 2023 04:26 pm | Updated 04:26 pm IST - CHENNAI

Six more persons tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday in Tamil Nadu. Currently 30 persons are under treatment. So far 35,94,681 persons have been infected in the State.

With the recovery of four more persons the recoveries till date rose to 35,56,604

The State reported no casualties in the past 24 hours. So far 38,049 persons under treatment have succumbed to the infection.