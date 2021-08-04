T.N. sees 100% pass in Class X CBSE results

Boards were cancelled due to the pandemic

Tamil Nadu on Tuesday registered a pass percentage of 100 in the Class X results of students from Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) schools.

Following the cancellation of board exams owing to COVID-19, results were calculated taking into consideration the students’ marks from pre-board exams, unit tests, half-yearly exams and internal assessments, held through the 2020-21 academic year.

Classes and assessments took place online for a major part of the year, even as schools in the State reopened for a brief period earlier this year for senior students.

The Chennai region, which includes Tamil Nadu and some other neighbouring States, recorded a pass percentage of 99.94%.

“The results were as expected, with no major surprises. Students have done well, and we have seven students who have scored centums in mathematics,” said Asha Nathan, principal, Chennai Public School.

K. Manoharan, principal, SBOA school, said many got centums in maths, French, science and social science, and 90% students had passed with distinction.

While a majority of the students have moved onto Class XI, the announcement of the results and their performances have brought in relief, given how uncertain the last academic year has been.

For the current batch of Class X students, the assessment pattern will be different from the previous years, following the board’s announcement of dividing the year into two terms, and having board exams in different formats at the end of each term and continuous recording of internal assessment scores.

“The exam at the end of the first term will have multiple choice questions, and while it is not a format that students are completely unaware of, we are gearing up to prepare students for the same. The board too has already started releasing question banks for a few subjects,” Ms. Asha said.