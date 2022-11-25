T.N. seeks the release of ₹11,185 crore worth of pending compensation dues from the Central government

November 25, 2022 06:38 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Tamil Nadu government on Friday requested the Centre to release the pending compensation of ₹11,185.82 crore due to the State, as it was expecting a revenue shortfall. It also requested for extending the GST compensation period by at least two more years.

During his speech in the pre-Union Budget meeting in New Delhi, Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan pointed to the “continuous neglect” of Tamil Nadu in railway projects and requested for adequate fund allocation in the upcoming Union Budget.

Vande Bharat trains connecting Chennai with Madurai and Coimbatore, a fourth railway line between Tambaram and Chengalpattu, a third and fourth railway line between Attipattu and Gummidipoondi, a new railway line from Tirupattur-Krishnagiri-Hosur and the doubling of the Arakanom-Kancheepuram-Chengalpattu line were among the projects he sought the Centre’s sanction for necessary funding.

The practice of the Union government in continuously increasing the levy of cesses and surcharges was “antithetical” to the spirit of fiscal federalism, Mr. Rajan contended and pointed out that the cesses and surcharges, which did not form a part of the divisible pool of taxes, have adversely affected the transfer of resources to the States.

The State’s fiscal autonomy has further been curtailed by the increasing ratio of grants-in-aid to share in Central taxes, he pointed out, and further requested the Union government to provide greater untied funding to the States, rather than a one-size-fits-all homogenisation through increasingly detailed Central schemes.

The Minister urged the Centre to ensure that State-specific grants be released in full without imposing any conditions, respecting the convention wherein the recommendations of the Commission were treated as an award.

As the unit costs and the Government of India’s share of the cost in many Centrally-sponsored schemes were not in consonance with the ground realities, he requested the Union government to enhance the unit costs to reflect the present day requirements and increase its proportion in them.

Pointing out that Tamil Nadu has set up the first international furniture park in the country, Mr. Rajan requested the Union government to reduce the duties on imported wood to attract investments in this sector. He also suggested the implementation of a Production Linked Incentive scheme for leather and non-leather footwear sector and for green hydrogen and electrolyser manufacturers.

Highlighting the garment sector, which he said was undergoing a severe crisis and was witnessing a sharp decline in the month-on-month growth rate, Mr. Rajan said: “Lakhs of jobs, particularly for rural women who form a significant chunk of the workforce, are in danger.”

The Minister requested the Union government for a special Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme for the MSMEs in the garment sector with 20% additional collateral-free credit in the upcoming budget.

Mr. Rajan also requested to expeditiously commence the establishment of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Madurai, as there has been very little progress on that front.

“The Government of India must form a dedicated team of officers with adequate financial and administrative powers to expedite the construction work for the establishment of a full-fledged AIIMS in Madurai. The State government will extend full co-operation for immediate commencement and early completion of the project,” he added.