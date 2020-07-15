T.N. seeks release of 30 tmc ft of Cauvery water by this month

CHENNAI

15 July 2020 00:22 IST

Demand made at Cauvery Water Regulation Committee meet

Tamil Nadu on Tuesday impressed upon Karnataka and the Central government to ensure that the State’s share of Cauvery water — around 30 thousand million cubic feet (tmc ft) — be provided during the remaining period of the month.

The demand was made during the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) meeting conducted through video-conferencing.

In June, the State realised around 6 tmc ft against 9.19 tmcft, a shortfall of three tmc ft. In July, it got about 3 tmc ft. For the entire month, the State’s due is 31.24 tmc ft. In total, the State should receive approximately 30 tmc ft in the second half of July along with June’s shortfall, said official sources in the Public Works Department (PWD).

At present, reservoirs in Karnataka have around 50% storage. However, their inflow has been modest, ranging from 6,100 cubic feet per second (cusecs) in Krishnaraja Sagar to 2,800 cusecs in Harangi. At the same time, the storage in Mettur dam stands at 37 tmc ft.

While the dam is receiving a meagre 160 cusecs, the outflow has been of the order of 13,000 cusecs. At this rate of inflow and outflow, the dam’s storage can last about 25 days, after giving allowance for drinking water supply requirements and dead storage.

What has come as a matter of relief to the State is the forecast by the India Meteorological Department that the southwest monsoon is likely to become vigorous after July 18 and that the Cauvery catchment in Karnataka may get heavy rain, the sources added.