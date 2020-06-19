T.N. seeks free rice, pulses from Centre

The State government has written to the Centre seeking further free supply of rice and pulses to all ration cardholders in the State from July to September. During a video-conference meeting, Food Minister R. Kamaraj urged the Union Minister for Food and Public Distribution to release the supply at the earliest. An official release said he recalled that the Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami had on June 12 written to the Centre in this regard.

Tamil Nadu also sought immediate disbursal of the due Custom Milled Rice (CMR) subsidy of ₹2,609 crore to facilitate paddy procurement from farmers.

About 99.72% of Public Distribution System beneficiaries have already been Aadhaar seeded, it said.

As orders were issued sanctioning ₹38 crore for the upgrading of E-PoS devices in all the 34,773 PDS shops, system integrators would be able to complete work by September 2020 for going onboard ‘One Nation One Card Scheme’ by September this year.