T.N. seeks Central funds for water scheme for villages

Minister for Rural Development K.R. Periakaruppan on Wednesday called on Union Minister for Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in Delhi and discussed the need for connecting every village of Tamil Nadu with a Combined Water Supply Scheme.

A senior official said that the State government requested for a sanction of ₹5,480 crore under the Jal Jeevan Mission for the current year to implement various new single and multi-village schemes. The plan was also to augment the existing rural combined water supply schemes to provide about 29.5 lakh house service connections, covering 32,071 habitations, the official said.