Forests Minister K. Ramachandran called on Union Minister for Forests Bhupendra Yadav in Delhi on Monday and sought funds for various projects. The Tamil Nadu government sought funds for increasing the forest cover from 23.98% to 33% , developing marshlands in Pallikaranai, maintaining tiger reserves, for projects to prevent human-animal conflicts and to develop elephant corridors in the State, an official press release said. The Union Forests Minister said the requests made by the State would be considered.
T.N. seeks Central funds for various projects
Special Correspondent
Chennai,
September 28, 2021 01:55 IST
