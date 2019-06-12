T.N. seeks ₹5,398 crore from Centre for water projects

Municipal Administration Minister S.P. Velumani, who took part in the Jal Shakti Ministry’s meeting in Delhi on Tuesday, handed over a memorandum to Union Minister for Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, seeking ₹5,398 crore for various water supply projects planned across the State.

The memorandum underlined the unprecedented drought in T.N. in 2016 and the deficit rainfall it received in 2017.

“In 2018 also, the State received 24% less than the normal rainfall,” it noted.

Cites monsoon failure

“Consequent to the failure of the monsoon, the local bodies are facing challenges in supplying drinking water due to the depletion of the water table and the drying up of water sources in the respective areas,” Mr. Velumani said.

Listing the proposed projects, the Minister said a desalination plant and related pipeline works with a capacity to provide 100 MLD to Villupuram, Tindivanam and neighbouring areas, at an approximate cost of ₹2,000 crore, was expected to benefit 16.78 lakh people. A ₹1,800-crore project for a combined water supply scheme in Sivaganga district was expected to benefit 10.77 lakh people. The revamping and rejuvenation of 155 outlived combined water supply schemes to improve the efficiency of supply at an estimated cost of ₹1,000 crore, mitigation works for improving supply during drought and summer at a cost of ₹100 crore and the creation of rainwater harvesting structures at a cost of ₹50 crore were the other projects on the anvil.