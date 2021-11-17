TN seeks ₹2,629 crore relief from Centre for rain-related damages

A six-member Central team will visit rain-affected areas in TN, DMK MP T.R. Baalu said, after meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on Wednesday

The Tamil Nadu government has sought ₹2,629 crore from the Union government for relief work in 25 districts affected by the recent monsoon rains, DMK MP T.R. Baalu said in Delhi, on Wednesday.

While ₹550 crore was sought as immediate relief, ₹2,079 crore has been sought as permanent relief. In a memorandum submitted to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the State government said that a total of 54 persons died, crops cultivated in 50,000 hectares and horticultural crops in 527 hectares were damaged due to the heavy rains. Over 9,600 huts and 2,100 houses were also damaged.

Speaking to reporters after meeting the Union Home Minister, Mr. Baalu said agriculture was affected in 25 districts and of them, 12 were severely affected. “He [the Union Home Minister] said he would send a team immediately. A six-member Central team will visit the rain-affected areas,” the DMK MP said. The Union Home Minister also spoke to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister over the phone, Mr. Baalu said.

The Central team will leave Delhi for Tamil Nadu on Wednesday evening, After a discussion with the State government officials, it is likely to visit severely-affected areas in the Cauvery delta and Kanniyakumari districts.

To a query on whether the State government would be able to get the funds since funds sought by State governments are usually not granted fully by the Union government, he said it depended on the skill of the State government.