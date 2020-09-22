Tamil Nadu schools yet to receive directions on reduced syllabus

Early announcement will help preparations for board exams next year, they say

Days after School Education Minister K.A. Sengottaiyan said that the syllabus for State board students would be reduced by 40% based on the recommendations of an 18-member committee, schools are yet to receive directions on it for the current academic year.

All schools in Tamil Nadu are currently on a five-day break from online classes. A majority of private schools in the State across boards began online classes from June. In July, the Central Board of Secondary Education notified its affiliated schools of a 30% syllabus reduction for Standards 9 to 12 in view of the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“An early announcement on how the syllabus has been tweaked for State board students could be made as it would greatly help classes taking up the board exams next year,” said N. Vijayan, senior principal, Zion group of schools, Chennai.

Mr. Vijayan said that the 40% reduction in syllabus for senior classes in particular should be a well thought-out one. “For Classes 11 and 12, deleting whole chapters might affect their preparations for [professional courses] entrance examinations. The deleted portions should only be concepts or parts of chapters that are redundant,” he added.

Report submitted

The 18-member committee that was formed to identify gaps in learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic and recommend a syllabus reduction has already submitted its report to the government. “With the ongoing break in online classes now, directions on the syllabus reduction would have helped teachers plan their course of action for the next few months,” said P.K. Ilamaran, president, Tamil Nadu Teachers Association.

Most schools now anticipate that directions regarding the reduced syllabus will be given only when there is some clarity on when schools reopen physically. While the Centre has said schools can permit students of senior classes on campus to clear doubts and seek guidance, Tamil Nadu is yet to take a decision on that.

“For online classes, we are currently proceeding with all lessons. The focus is more on keeping the students engaged and continuing their learning,” said R. Visalakshi, president, Tamil Nadu Private Schools Association. She added that once schools reopen, they would follow the reduced syllabus.