TN schools will not open now, CM will decide on reopening, says Minister

Schools in Tamil Nadu will not be reopened now, and any decision about re-opening of schools will be taken by Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami said School Education Minister K.A. Sengottaiyan in Vellore on Tuesday.

The Minister was speaking at an event held in Vellore to distribute renewal and recognition extension certificates to 275 matriculation and government-aided schools in Vellore, Ranipet, Tirupathur and Tiruvannamalai districts.

The Minister said that before schools reopened in Andhra Pradesh, a few students had tested positive for COVID-19. Hence he said that a report on reopening of schools will be prepared by the Education, Revenue and Health Departments and submitted to the Chief Minister and he will take a decision on the same. “When schools reopen, safety measures will be ensured and they will be monitored,” he said.

Stating that nearly 174 of the 180 questions in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) were taken from the Tamil Nadu State Board textbooks, he emphasised the quality of the syllabus prepared by the State. “In Tamil Nadu, students have to just switch on their televisions and they can learn through Kalvi channels. They don’t need mobile phones for online learning. A total of 15.5 lakh students have joined State-run schools after this government took over. This is because our education methods have changed for the better,” he added.

The Minister also pointed out that over 1,000 students are undergoing free CA courses and over 500 auditors are teaching them. “We will be introducing smart classes in 7,600 schools and smart boards will be introduced. Atal Tinkering Labs will be started in 982 schools in the coming year,” he added.

The Minister added that the demand for the creation of Gudiyatham as an education district is being discussed with the Chief Minister.