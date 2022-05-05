TN students of classes 1 to 9 to attend school only for exams

Students write their Class XII board examination at Caldwell Higher Secondary School in Thoothukudi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: RAJESH N

May 05, 2022 15:48 IST

School education department makes the announcement following rising temperatures across the State

Owing to the rising temperatures across Tamil Nadu, the School Education Department has said that students of classes 1 to 9 in State Board schools need to come to school only on the days that they have a final examinations scheduled.

According to the schedule released earlier this year, the department had said that final exams for classes 6 to 9 in government, aided, and matriculation schools will be held from May 5 onwards. May 13 was announced as the last working day for students of classes 1 to 9.

In a circular, the director of elementary education and school education commissioner said that keeping in mind the heat wave and the welfare of the students, they need to come to school only for half-day on the days that they have an exam scheduled. No other classes will be conducted.

The department has further said that the final exams will take place according to the schedule prepared in each district by the district level officials.