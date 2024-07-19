T.N. schools should not insist upon transfer certificates from previous institutions to admit students: Madras High Court

In a significant order, the Madras High Court on Friday, July 19, 2024 directed the Tamil Nadu government to issue a circular to all school managements across the State instructing them not to insist upon production of Transfer Certificates (T.C.) from previous institutions to admit students in different classes.

A Division Bench of Justices S.M. Subramaniam and C. Kumarappan also ordered that the school managements should be prohibited from making “unnecessary entries” related to either non-payment or delayed payment of school fees in the Transfer Certificates.

“In the event of any violation, actions are to be initiated under Section 17 of the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act of 2009 and under the relevant laws applicable for protection of children,” the judges ordered while disposing of a writ appeal filed by the State government.

The Bench further directed the State government to revisit the Tamil Nadu Education Rules and Code of Regulation for Matriculation Schools, and accordingly, make all necessary amendments in consonance with the provisions of the RTE Act within a period of three months.