GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

T.N. schools should not insist upon transfer certificates from previous institutions to admit students: Madras High Court

Directs Tamil Nadu government to issue a circular to all school managements across the State 

Updated - July 19, 2024 12:03 pm IST

Published - July 19, 2024 11:40 am IST - CHENNAI

Mohamed Imranullah S
Mohamed Imranullah S.
Representational image. File

Representational image. File | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

In a significant order, the Madras High Court on Friday, July 19, 2024 directed the Tamil Nadu government to issue a circular to all school managements across the State instructing them not to insist upon production of Transfer Certificates (T.C.) from previous institutions to admit students in different classes.

A Division Bench of Justices S.M. Subramaniam and C. Kumarappan also ordered that the school managements should be prohibited from making “unnecessary entries” related to either non-payment or delayed payment of school fees in the Transfer Certificates.

“In the event of any violation, actions are to be initiated under Section 17 of the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act of 2009 and under the relevant laws applicable for protection of children,” the judges ordered while disposing of a writ appeal filed by the State government.

The Bench further directed the State government to revisit the Tamil Nadu Education Rules and Code of Regulation for Matriculation Schools, and accordingly, make all necessary amendments in consonance with the provisions of the RTE Act within a period of three months.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / school / education / Chennai

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.