T.N. School Education Minister claims ‘Pudhumai Penn’ scheme, 7.5% reservation has attracted more students towards government schools

In the last two years, around 11 lakh fresh enrolments in government schools were recorded, the Minister said.

June 02, 2023 04:41 pm | Updated 04:41 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi. File

Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi. File | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

Tamil Nadu School Education Minister, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Friday claimed schemes such as ‘pudhumai pen’, and 7.5% reservation for government school students in professional courses have resulted in higher enrolment of students in government educational institutions.

Talking to reporters in Thanjavur on the sidelines of a function organised by the District Education Department in association with an NGO, the Minister said so far around 80,000 new students have enrolled in government educational institutions this year. The actual number of students admitted to government schools this academic year could be ascertained after the reopening of schools during the second week of this month.

In the last two years, around 11 lakh fresh enrolments in government schools were recorded, the Minister said and added it was due to the implementation of schemes such as “pudhumaipen” and the 7.5% horizontal reservation for students from government schools in admissions to professional courses.

Referring to the steps initiated by the Transport Department to ensure the safety of children was not compromised in the vans operated by the private schools, he said the School Education Department had also issued fiats to educational institutions in this regard.

Brushing aside the charges that several government schools were to commence their operations this academic year without the head of the institution, Mr. Poyyamozhi said the vacant headmaster posts have been filled up temporarily by way of allotting additional charge in view of the ongoing legal battle of whether the posts were to be filed up based on seniority or merit fought in the Supreme Court.

