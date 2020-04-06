TN School Education Department to contribute ₹70 crore for battle against COVID-19

Minister for School Education, Youth Welfare and Sports Development, K.A. Sengottaiyan on Monday said that the School Education Department would contribute ₹70 crore to the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund to aid the battle against COVID-19.

Addressing media persons at Nambiyur here on Monday, he said teachers at government schools, government-aided schools, staff and office workers would contribute their one-day salary to the fund.

As Section 144 is currently in place, steps were being taken to teach students through YouTube and the government’s channel Kalvi Tholaikkatchi, he said.

Since farmers were not able to sell flowers and were incurring losses, the Chief Minister would hold discussions with the Minster for Agriculture and decide on providing compensation to the farmers, he added.