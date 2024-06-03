ADVERTISEMENT

T.N. School Education Department releases procedure for bank account registration of students

Published - June 03, 2024 10:47 am IST - Chennai

The School Education Department has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Postal Department to open over 37 lakh savings accounts for students

The Hindu Bureau

Photograph used for representational purposes only | Photo Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

In an effort to make it easy for students to get bank accounts, as the Aadhaar card enrollment procedure will soon begin, the School Education Department has also released a standard operating procedure (SOP). This exercise will begin on school reopening day, on June 10.

ADVERTISEMENT

The School Education Department has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Postal Department to open over 37 lakh savings accounts for students.

According to the guidelines, the enrollment of students for bank accounts will be done in two stages and the State Project Director will be the registrar for the project. The details of the students and their Aadhaar numbers will be taken from the Education Management Information System.

The District Education Officers will have to monitor and inform the principals of the schools when the bank employees come for enrollment, and also about the schedule for the procedure. Periodically, progress should be discussed with District Education Officers, bank managers and principals.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The principals are responsible for ensuring that students are enrolled for Aadhaar cards and bank accounts. The headmasters must also inform the parents and the school management committees to raise awareness regarding this, and urge them to take up this service, the SOP states.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US