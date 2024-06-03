GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

T.N. School Education Department releases procedure for bank account registration of students

The School Education Department has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Postal Department to open over 37 lakh savings accounts for students

Published - June 03, 2024 10:47 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau
Photograph used for representational purposes only

Photograph used for representational purposes only | Photo Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

In an effort to make it easy for students to get bank accounts, as the Aadhaar card enrollment procedure will soon begin, the School Education Department has also released a standard operating procedure (SOP). This exercise will begin on school reopening day, on June 10.

The School Education Department has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Postal Department to open over 37 lakh savings accounts for students.

According to the guidelines, the enrollment of students for bank accounts will be done in two stages and the State Project Director will be the registrar for the project. The details of the students and their Aadhaar numbers will be taken from the Education Management Information System.

The District Education Officers will have to monitor and inform the principals of the schools when the bank employees come for enrollment, and also about the schedule for the procedure. Periodically, progress should be discussed with District Education Officers, bank managers and principals.

The principals are responsible for ensuring that students are enrolled for Aadhaar cards and bank accounts. The headmasters must also inform the parents and the school management committees to raise awareness regarding this, and urge them to take up this service, the SOP states.

Related Topics

banking / Tamil Nadu / school / students

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.