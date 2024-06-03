T.N. School Education Department releases procedure for bank account registration of students

In an effort to make it easy for students to get bank accounts, as the Aadhaar card enrollment procedure will soon begin, the School Education Department has also released a standard operating procedure (SOP). This exercise will begin on school reopening day, on June 10.

The School Education Department has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Postal Department to open over 37 lakh savings accounts for students.

According to the guidelines, the enrollment of students for bank accounts will be done in two stages and the State Project Director will be the registrar for the project. The details of the students and their Aadhaar numbers will be taken from the Education Management Information System.

The District Education Officers will have to monitor and inform the principals of the schools when the bank employees come for enrollment, and also about the schedule for the procedure. Periodically, progress should be discussed with District Education Officers, bank managers and principals.

The principals are responsible for ensuring that students are enrolled for Aadhaar cards and bank accounts. The headmasters must also inform the parents and the school management committees to raise awareness regarding this, and urge them to take up this service, the SOP states.