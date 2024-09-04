T.N. sanctions funds for noise mapping to promote ambient air quality standards in ‘million plus’ cities

As part of initiatives to regulate noise-generating sources and achieve ambient air quality standards in ‘million plus’ cities—Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore, and Tiruchi—the Tamil Nadu government has sanctioned funds to launch a study in the State capital.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the first phase, a noise mapping study will be conducted in Chennai using sensor-based monitoring at a cost of ₹50 lakh. The funds were sanctioned based on a proposal from the Chairperson of the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB), which highlighted the rapid urbanisation occurring in these four cities. This urban growth has led to continuous improvements in infrastructure, such as roads, air, and railways, to enhance connectivity.

Population migration The influx of population into these cities has resulted in increased vehicular traffic and horn usage. Additionally, there has been a rise in industrial activities, building construction, demolition, and urban local body development projects involving roads, bridges, and drainage systems. “Noise emitted from these activities has deleterious effects on human health and psychological well-being. Hence, it is necessary to regulate and control noise-producing sources to maintain ambient air quality standards concerning noise,” the proposal stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) (Amendment) Rules, 2000, areas in the cities are broadly categorized into industrial, commercial, residential, and silent zones. Standard noise values in decibels (dB) are prescribed for each of these zones for both day (6 a.m. to 10 p.m.) and night (10 p.m. to 6 a.m.) periods. Silent zones are defined as areas not less than 100 meters around hospitals, educational institutions, courts, religious places, or any other declared areas.

The TNPCB Chairperson stated the noise mapping study in the ‘million plus’ cities would be conducted by reputed educational institutions and experts using sensors at selected locations such as traffic intersections, schools, colleges, hospitals, and commercial and industrial areas within corporation limits. The estimated cost of the study is ₹3 crore.

The study aims to identify noise pollution sources such as road and railway traffic, aircraft (near major airports), and industries, including ports and commercial areas. It will also help pinpoint the impact areas across the cities during both day and night, with the objective of taking significant steps towards creating a healthier and more sustainable environment.

Specialised earplugs In Chennai, the Additional Commissioner of Police, Traffic, R. Sudhakar, mentioned that specialised earplugs would soon be provided to traffic police personnel to minimise the impact of honking and other vehicular noise on their health. Following the ‘Zero is Good’ campaign, which aimed to promote responsible driving habits and road safety, the Chennai Traffic Police have planned a drive against honking. Firm action would be taken against vehicles/drivers using high-decibel horns.

Best practices from metro police across the country to reduce honking will be adopted. “One concept is the ‘Punishing Signals’ system used by the Mumbai Police, where decibel meters are installed at traffic signals. If noise levels exceed a certain threshold due to honking when the signal is red, the signal will reset and remain red for longer,” Mr. Sudhakar said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.