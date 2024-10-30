TN sanctions ₹75.85 crore for combined water supply scheme in Virudhunagar district

The Tamil Nadu government has sanctioned a sum of ₹75.85 crore for implementing a combined water supply scheme that would benefit over 29,000 people in Virudhunagar district. It would use Vaigai river as the source.

The combined water supply scheme would benefit people in Kariapatti and Mallankinaru town panchayats in Virudhunagar district, according to a G.O. issued by the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department.

The administrative sanction issued by the State government followed its announcement made by the Minister for the Municipal Administration and Water Supply in the floor of the Assembly in June this year.

