T.N. sanctions ₹3,100 crore for constructing 1 lakh new houses under ‘Kalaignarin Kanavu Illam’ scheme

The Tamil Nadu government has accorded its administrative sanction for ₹3,100 crore for construction of 1 lakh new houses under the ‘Kalaignarin Kanavu Illam’ scheme. It seeks to provide a financial assistance of ₹3.10 lakh for each house constructed under the programme.

Though the Finance Minister had announced that the selected beneficiaries would be “provided with house sites, in case they are landless, and with funds, to be credited into their bank accounts, for constructing the houses”, the guidelines say: “Only households with patta or ownership document for their house sites will be eligible.”

Huts constructed on poramboke lands shall not be replaced with permanent houses under the scheme “Kalaignarin Kanavu IIlam” unless the porambokes are of unobjectionable nature and the encroachments are regularised by Revenue Department, another criterion said.

The overall ratio of allocation at the State-level would be 40:60 for SC/ST and others and the allocation for individual district would be made as per the ration of availability of SC/ST and other households identified in the survey, said the G.O. issued on March 15.

“Houses should be allotted in the name of the women member of the household if patta is in the name of women member. If the patta is in the name of the male, allotment should be jointly made in the name of the wife and husband. If no women member available, house may be alloted in the name of the male member of the family.”

The programme proposes to construct one lakh houses during 2024-25 with a unit cost of ₹3.50 lakh, including convergence with Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) and Swachh Bharath Mission-Gramin (SBM-G).

With the overall unit cost, 90 person days are to be provided to each beneficiary for house construction and 10 person days are to be provided for construction of toilet under the MGNREGS and it would be provided with a unit assistance of ₹12,000 under the SBM-G. The minimum plinth area of each of the house would be 360 sq.ft.

