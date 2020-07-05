T.N. sanctions ₹256.9 crore for free rations

The Tamil Nadu government has earmarked about ₹256.9 crore for the free supply of ‘tur dal’, palm oil and sugar to ration cardholders through the public distribution system in July.
As supplied during the period from April to June to mitigate the hardship caused by the lockdown, ration cardholders will receive free rice according to their entitlement, besides one kg each of ‘tur dal’ and sugar and one litre of palm oil. The Cooperation, Food and Consumer Protection Department issued the order on Saturday.
The government set apart ₹28 crore for free additional entitlement of 5 kg to every beneficiary covered under 85.99 lakh non-priority household ration cards. Though the original expenditure was put at ₹146 crore, the government hoped to save ₹118 crore by getting pulses free from the Centre. Hence, only ₹28 crore was required additionally. Beneficiaries under 1.11 crore priority household cards and Antyodaya Anna Yojana cards holders will get free additional entitlement, thanks to the Centre’s decision.
