T.N. sanctions ₹148.54 crore to permanently restore water projects affected by cyclone, floods

March 15, 2024 03:11 pm | Updated 03:12 pm IST - CHENNAI

A total of 82 drinking water projects, 12 in the northern districts and 70 in the southern districts, were damaged by Cyclone Michaung and the floods that hit the State in December 2023, a press release said

Drinking water supply in parts of Thoothukudi had been hit after the torrential rains in December 2023 damaged infrastructure | Photo Credit: RAJESH N

The Tamil Nadu government has accorded its administrative sanction to permanently restore various integrated drinking water projects that were affected by Cyclone Michaung in the northern districts and by the unprecedented floods in the southern districts that took place in December 2023. The restoration work will take place at an estimated cost of ₹148.54 crore.

While 12 such projects were affected by Cyclone Michaung in the State’s northern districts, the torrential rains and floods in the southern districts affected 70 drinking water projects, according to an official release from the Secretary of the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department.

“The affected projects in these districts were restored temporarily by the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board on a war footing and have been supplying water to beneficiaries. Permanent restoration of these projects is necessary so they can be utilised to their capacity for a longer duration,” it said.

A total of 544 integrated drinking water projects are being implemented by the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board to benefit 4.53 crore people across the State. More projects, set up in the past three years, are in various stages of implementation, the press release said.

