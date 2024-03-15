T.N. sanctions ₹148.54 crore to permanently restore water projects affected by cyclone, floods

March 15, 2024 03:11 pm | Updated 03:12 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Tamil Nadu government has accorded its administrative sanction to permanently restore various integrated drinking water projects that were affected by Cyclone Michaung in the northern districts and by the unprecedented floods in the southern districts that took place in December 2023. The restoration work will take place at an estimated cost of ₹148.54 crore.

While 12 such projects were affected by Cyclone Michaung in the State’s northern districts, the torrential rains and floods in the southern districts affected 70 drinking water projects, according to an official release from the Secretary of the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department.

“The affected projects in these districts were restored temporarily by the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board on a war footing and have been supplying water to beneficiaries. Permanent restoration of these projects is necessary so they can be utilised to their capacity for a longer duration,” it said.

ADVERTISEMENT

A total of 544 integrated drinking water projects are being implemented by the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board to benefit 4.53 crore people across the State. More projects, set up in the past three years, are in various stages of implementation, the press release said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.