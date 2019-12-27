T.N. rural local body polls live updates | Tiruchi district witnesses brisk voting

Polling for the first phase of rural local body elections in 27 districts of Tamil Nadu will be held on Friday. The local body polls are being held in a staggered manner after a delay of over three years.

Areas covered by 156 panchayat unions will go to the polls to elect 260 ward members of district panchayats, 2,546 members of panchayat unions and 37,830 members of panchayats.

The police have made elaborate arrangements for the elections. “Over 48,000 police personnel have been deployed and 14,500 non-police personnel such as ex-servicemen will supplement them to ensure free and fair polling,” a senior police officer said on Thursday. As many as 33,920 police personnel are from taluks, 9,959 from Armed Police and 4,700 from the Tamil Nadu Special Police.

Here are the district-wise latest updates:

Tiruchi

16% polling in Tiruchi district till 9am

Brisk voter turnout in the first of the two-phase local body elections in rural areas of Tiruchi district was visible a little after 8 a.m.

According to election officials, 16% polling was recorded in Tiruchi district till 9am.

Elderly voters, who were provided with wheelchairs at the polling booths in Sethurapatti and Alandur said they hoped for establishment of a full-time PDS outlet in their ward.

A large number of visually impaired voters excercised their franchise in Gandhi Nagar.

S. Vijayanirmala, the first visually impaired woman to contest for the post of president in the Panchayat, said she was keen on improving sanitation and hygiene in Nagamangalam.

A group of visually impaired voters led by Kuppusamy invited the attention of officials to the discomfort caused by the new requirement for escorts to submit duly filled in forms.

Shortly after polling got off to a start, District Collector S. Sivarasu told mediapersons that web cameras have been installed in 75 booths and that videotaping of the process was being carried out in 48 booths, in vulnerable areas witnessing first phase of polling. Micro-observers have been posted in 50 booths, he added

Madurai

A total of 38,033 voters including 21,701 men and 16, 332 women have voted till 9 a.m. in the first phase of the rural local body elections. This brings the total polling percentage to 7.47 in the six Panchayats unions that are going to polls today.

Of the six Panchayat unions, Alanganallur has recorded the highest polling percentage yet at 12.34 so far.

Perambalur

About seven per centage polling has been recorded so far in Perambalur district till 10.00 am

Elections are being held in Veppur and Perambalur panchayat unions. Polling has been smooth affair so far said official sources

Dindigul

Dindigul district recorded 5.6% polling till 9 a.m. Batlagundu union recorded the highest polling percentage at 10.99 and Reddiarchatram recorded the lowest polling percentage at 1.29 so far.

Dharmapuri

Polls halted in Dharmapuri

Elections temporarily halted in two wards of Paapampatty in Paapireddypatty panchayat union in Dharmapuri. Symbols were mixed up in two wards 1 and 5 forcing the officials to stop polling temporarily.

Krishnagiri

Tension amid threat of self-immolation

Tension prevailed in Pavakkal Panchayat Union elementary school booth after two male relatives of panchayat union councillor candidate of Uthangarai Union, Lalitha Maharajan, threatened self-immolation over printing of "hand bag" instead of "Manja pai"(yellow cloth bag) on the ballot sheet. Police restrain the men after they doused themselves with kerosene.

Pudukottai

Polling for the rural local bodies began on a brisk note in Pudukottai district on Friday.

About 20 per cent votes have been polled in the district till 10 am three hours after elections commenced.

The turn out of women voters has been good in the district. Elections are being for Pudukottai Gandharvakottai Viralimalai, Annavasal Kundrandarkoil and Karambakudi panchayat unions in the district in the first phase.

Police personnel have been deployed in the areas where elections were being held. The polling has been smooth so far, said official sources. Ballot papers were being used for electing panchayat president panchayat ward member panchayat union councillor and district panchayat councillor. Many voters have brought voter ID to cast their vote.

Cuddalore

The first phase of elections to rural local bodies in Cuddalore district began on a peaceful note on Friday. Brisk polling was witnessed in several polling booths in Cuddalore and Panruti with people turning out in large numbers to exercise their franchise.

The initial phase covered the Panchayat unions of Cuddalore, Kammapuram, Kurunjipadi, Mangalur, Mel Bhuvanagiri, Panruti and Parangipettai.

Webcasting is being done in 119 polling stations out of a total of 1,596 polling stations, which has a total electorate of 8,43,812.In addition to 119 vulnerable and critical polling booths, the entire proceedings are being videographed in 129 booths said District Electoral Officer and Cuddalore Collector V. Anbuselvan.

Polling was temporarily stopped at a polling booth in Ward number 4 in Vilangapattu Panchayat after the names of candidates were found missing from the ballot papers.

Elections are being held to elect candidates for 17 district panchayat wards, 164 panchayat union wards, 341 village panchayats and 2,643 village panchayat wards in the first phase.

As many as 6,537 candidates are in the fray in the seven Panchayat unions in Cuddalore district. Over 3,100 police personnel have been deployed to ensure the peaceful conduct of the polls.

(With inputs from R. Rajaram, Sanjana Ganesh, P.V. Srividya, C. Jaishankar, V. Venkatasubramanian)