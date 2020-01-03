T.N. rural local body polls: DMK extends its lead over AIADMK

The DMK continued to extend its gains in the rural local body polls over the ruling AIADMK, winning 100 seats for the post of district panchayat ward members as of 9.30 a.m. on Friday. The AIADMK had won 70 out of 191 seats announced. There are a total of 515 seats in this category.

The counting process which was slow on Thursday, which State Election Commissioner R. Palaniswamy attributed to a “transparent” process, had picked up pace at night.

By morning, the SEC announced results for 3,738 seats for the post of panchayat union ward members. The DMK won 1,588 seats while the AIADMK won 1,289 seats of the results announced. The DMDK looked set to cross the 100 seats mark, winning 81 seats and the Congress won 87. The BJP won 47 seats.

Tiruchirapalli and Thanjavur districts contributed largely to the massive gains the DMK enjoyed over the ruling party. In Tiruchi, the DMK had won 146 seats to the AIADMK’s 51, while in Thanjavur the principal opposition party won 155 seats to the AIADMK’s 76.

For the post of district panchyat ward members too, the two districts contributed more to the DMK’s kitty. In Tiruchi, the DMK won 18, while in Thanjavur it bagged 11. It also won 11 seats each in Cuddalore and Krishnagiri.

The counting process is likely to extend well beyond Friday evening.