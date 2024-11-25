T.N. revenue staff to go on indefinite strike from Nov. 26

The members of the Tamil Nadu Revenue Officials’ Association (TNROA) will go on an indefinite strike and stage a sit-in protest across the State from Tuesday (November 26, 2024), pressing for their demands to be met by the Tamil Nadu government.

Speaking to the media, TNROA State president M.P. Murugaiyan and general secretary S. Sankaralingam said that despite assurances from Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in May 2023, the government was yet to fulfil their demands, which includes promotions and procurement of gadgets. A total of 16,000 employees will participate in the indefinite strike, they said.

At a time when the Revenue and Disaster Management Department has been tasked with implementing numerous welfare schemes and projects, the government has not addressed the shortage of staff in the newly established districts, the members alleged. Considering how important these welfare programmes are, the revenue staff has never resorted to extreme measures in the past, they said, adding that the intention of the strike is not to fight or challenge the government, but to bring their issues to the attention of the Chief Minister, other ministers, and senior bureaucrats.

After the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam (KMUT) was announced by the State government, the revenue staff swung into action and ensured that the project was implemented across the State. Today, over 1.16 crore women beneficiaries receive financial assistance of ₹1,000 every month, which is also being implemented by the revenue staff, the TNROA office-bearers said, adding that they help take many such programmes to the people.

The TNROA is compelled to go on an indefinite strike from Tuesday, they said. They alleged the promotions of revenue staffers were pending at various categories, and their demand to procure gadgets at the taluk level, among others, were approved by the Chief Minister but had not been executed.

The TNROA members had also thanked the government at its platinum jubilee celebrations held in August this year when Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin had assured them that their demands would be addressed after discussing with officials, they recalled.