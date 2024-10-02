GIFT a SubscriptionGift
T.N. requests Union government for various road projects

Published - October 02, 2024 12:22 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu’s Minister for Highways and Minor Ports E.V. Velu on Tuesday requested the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari to grant for support to various projects in the State.

Completing all the stretches of the service road along the Tambaram - Maduravoyal - Madhavaram bypass, elevated corridor between Kilambakkam and Chengalpattu, upgrading the highway between Chengalpattu and Ulundurpettai into an eight-lane were among the requests by the TN government.

A bypass for Tiruvarur, upgrading Kanniyakumari - Kaliyakkavilai road into a four-lane, speeding up the works for eight-lane between Vikravandi - Kumbakonam - Thanjavur were also among the projects requested.

During his speech, Mr. Velu also spoke about the “cooperation” being extended by the Tamil Nadu government for works taken up by the National Highways Authority of India in the State, an official release said. Mr. Velu also thanked the Union Minister for his appreciation of TN in implementing road infrastructure projects with Central aid.

