T.N. requests Centre to secure release of fishermen from Kuwait

Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena has written to the Secretary of the Ministry of External Affairs, reiterating the State government’s request to secure the release of four Tamil Nadu fishermen from Kuwait.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had, on February 9, written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the arrest of four fishermen from Ramanathapuram by the Kuwait Coast Guard on December 5, 2023. Mr. Stalin had requested the Centre to secure their release through diplomatic channels.

An official release from the Tamil Nadu government said that the Chief Secretary had sent a communication to the Secretary of the Ministry of External Affairs as a reminder about the request.