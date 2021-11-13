T.N. requests Centre to extend cut-off date for enrolment of Paddy II

The proposed extension would fall under the revamped PMFBY

Tamil Nadu Agriculture Minister M.R.K. Panneerselvam on Friday wrote to Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar requesting the Government of India (GOI) to extend the cut-off date for enrolment of Paddy II crop, growing in 26 districts under the revamped Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (RPMFBY), from November 15 to November 30.

The proposed extension would help a large number of paddy farmers to insure their paddy crop under the flagship scheme, Mr. Panneerselvam said.

In the letter, Mr. Panneerselvam contended that the enrolment of farmers during samba (special) season, which commenced on September 15, could not be taken up continuously as a large number of farmers were unable to access the services of Common Service Centres and financial institutions due to continuous festivals and heavy Northeast monsoon rains.

Further, about three lakh farmers, cultivating 3.36 lakh acre of temple lands on lease, were being issued with computerised land revenue document (chitta) for the past few days after scrutiny of their genuineness in cultivating the lands.

Referring to the implementation of RPMFBY in Tamil Nadu during kharif and special seasons, 2021-2022, by adopting co-insurance model of 80:20 proportionate sharing basis, the minister said, for Tamil Nadu, samba (special) season is the major paddy growing season, where normally around 10 lakh farmers and an area of about 25 lakh acres will be covered.

"However, during 2021-2022, 12 lakh acre has been insured so far and 8.75 lakh farmers have been enroled, which is comparatively less than the insurance coverage during 2020-2021," Mr. Panneerselvam pointed out.

If the cut-off date was extended, it would help farmers in the major paddy growing districts of Thanjavur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Tiruvarur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, Cuddalore, Tiruvannamalai, Vellore, Ranipet, Tirupathur, Erode, Karur, Salem, Ramanathapuram, Theni, Madurai, Pudukottai, Tiruchi, Dharmapuri, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Perambalur, Tiruppur and Sivaganga.