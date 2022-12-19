T.N. reports six fresh cases of COVID-19, eight recoveries

December 19, 2022 12:14 am | Updated 12:14 am IST - CHENNAI

As many as six persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Sunday. This took the overall tally of those under treatment to 51. Chengalpattu and Chennai reported two fresh cases each. Coimbatore and Thoothukudi logged one case each. As many as 35,94,311 persons have tested positive in the State so far, according to the daily health bulletin from the Directorate of Public Health. Eight persons were discharged in the State. This has taken the total number of recoveries to 35,56,211. The State did not record any fresh deaths. So far, 38,049 persons have succumbed to the infection.