T.N. reports nil COVID-19 deaths after nearly two years

112 test positive for the virus across the State; active cases stood at 1,461

For the first time since April 2020, Tamil Nadu recorded zero deaths due to COVID-19 on Friday. This came on a day when a total of 112 persons tested positive for the infection.

“After April 30, 2020, today is the first day with zero deaths,” Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan said. The first death due to COVID-19 was reported in the State on March 25, 2020. Since then, the State has recorded a total of 38,023 deaths due to the infection.

According to the Health Department data on the total number of COVID-19 deaths per month in 2020, August accounted for the most deaths– 3,387. In 2021, May registered the highest deaths with 10,186 succumbing to the infection, followed by June– 8,387 deaths. This year, there were 788 deaths in January alone.

Of the 38,023 deaths, Chennai had the most deaths at 9,068. Chengalpattu logged 2,658 deaths and Coimbatore 2,617.

Fresh infections

Sixteen of the 38 districts reported no fresh cases. In Chennai, 42 persons tested positive, Coimbatore logged 13 cases and Chengalpattu 12. The remaining districts had fewer than 10 cases each. Of these, only one person each tested positive in eight districts.

The State has an overall tally of 34,51,710 cases. With 327 persons discharged, the number of recoveries till date reached 34,12,226. The active caseload dropped to 1,461. Ariyalur and Mayiladuthurai had no active cases. There were 455 persons under treatment in Chennai.

The State tested a total of 42,241 samples. So far, 6,49,21,412 samples were tested.

60,128 vaccinated in State

On Friday, COVID-19 vaccines were administered to a total of 60,128 persons in the State. The total vaccination coverage of government and private centres stood at 10,10,94,834. According to the daily report issued by the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, of the 60,128 persons, 25,864 were aged 15-18 and 18,882 persons aged 18-44 years.

So far, 6,24,722 precaution doses were administered in the State.