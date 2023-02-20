T.N. reports eight fresh COVID-19 infections

February 20, 2023 12:49 am | Updated 12:49 am IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu reported eight fresh COVID-19 cases on Sunday. This pushed the tally of those under treatment to 44. Till date, 35,94,772 infections have been recorded in the State.

Chennai, Coimbatore, Dharmapuri, Kanniyakumari, Madurai, Nagapattinam and Tiruvarur reported one case each. One person who arrived from the U.K., too, tested positive. As many as five persons recovered from the infection on Sunday. This took the tally of recoveries to 35,56,679.

No death among those under treatment was reported. So far, 38,049 persons have died due to the infection, according to the daily bulletin of the Public Health department.

