T.N. reports 99 fresh COVID-19 infections

March 26, 2023 10:59 pm | Updated 10:59 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu reported 99 fresh COVID-19 infections on Sunday. As on date, 608 persons are under treatment, the daily bulletin of the Directorate of Public Health said. Chennai reported 26 fresh cases, Coimbatore 21 and Chengalpattu 15. A total of 15 districts recorded no fresh infection. The number of persons infected in the State rose to 35,96,209. As many as 73 persons recovered. This took the total tally of recoveries to 35,57,551. No death was reported and the overall toll stood at 38,050.