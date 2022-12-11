T.N. reports 8 new COVID-19 cases

December 11, 2022 11:17 pm | Updated 11:17 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu reported eight fresh cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, taking the total number of cases reported so far to 35,94,262. The cases came from five districts. While Chennai, Erode, and Kanniyakumari reported two cases each, Krishnagiri and Tiruppur reported one case each. Twelve persons recovered, and the total number of active cases stood at 67 as on Sunday, with Chennai accounting for 20 and 14 other districts accounting for active cases in single digits. Three patients who tested positive after returning from abroad are also recovering.

The State did not report any deaths on Sunday. A total of 4,417 persons underwent RT-PCR tests.